Rally taken out against use of plastic

VIJAYAWADA

02 March 2020 09:10 IST

NSS, Youth Red Cross volunteers participate in the awareness drive

The NSS unit and the Youth Red Cross volunteers of Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College participated in an awareness rally at Kasaranenivaripalem village with a slogan of ‘Swachh Krishna’. The students educated the villagers about the need to keep their surroundings plastic and garbage-free.

Kasaranenivaripalem is one of the villages adopted by the college as part of the ‘Unnat Bharat Abhiyan’ (UBA), sponsored by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development.

UBA coordinator and NSS programme officer Kolla Narendra urged people to carry a cloth bag while going out of house.

Advertising

Advertising

“When people could carry their mobile phones everywhere, there should not be any problem to carry a cloth bag as well, as that was the only way to keep the harmful plastic at bay.”

Raising anti-plastic slogans, the students explained to the villagers the significance of replacing it with an eco-friendly material and also distributed cloth bags sponsored by members of the Lion’s Club

Lion’s Club members T. Rambabu and V. Balaji Babu, village secretary Kiran Kumar and others have participated in the programme.

Session on CMM

Earlier in the week, the Department of Mechanical Engineering in the college organised a day-long programme on Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) with the support of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under Modernisation and Removal of Obsolenscence (MODROBS) scheme.

Expert from Accurate Services, Pune, Memin, and the Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, N. Vijay Sai, explained in detail about the CMM and its industrial application.

College principal Ratna Prasad, convenor of the programme K. Nagamalleswara Rao and other faculty members were present.