Rallies mark bandh in East Godavari

With the active participation of the public, the Bharat Bandh observed on Tuesday was successful in East Godavari district. Leaders and activists of Left parties and trade unions took out rallies in major towns of the district protesting against the farm laws introduced by the Modi government at Centre.
CPI district secretary Thatipaka Madhu and CPI district secretary K. Srinivas, members of CPI(ML), AITUC and farmers participated in a rally taken out in Kakinada city.
Mr. Srinivas observed that the three farm laws would not guarantee Minimum Support Price for the farm produce, facilitating the corporate sector to dictate terms in the agriculture sector.
Mr. Madhu asked the Central government to repeal the three laws as they were against the interests of farmers. Government offices remained closed for half a day and the road transportation authorities did not operate bus services till afternoon.
