Raja alleges bid to convertIndia into ‘Hindu rashtra’

CPI national general secretary D. Raja has alleged that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are a part of the attempts by BJP-RSS combine and Modi-Shah duo to convert India into a ‘Hindu rashtra’ and a ‘theocratic state’.

Making India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ would be calamitous and every individual should oppose it as there would be no place for democratic rights in such a society and citizenship would be decided on religious grounds.

Addressing a public meeting on CAA, NPR and NRC organised by ‘Loukika Rajyanga Parirakshana Vedika’ here on Saturday, Mr. Raja stated that citizenship was debated and defined not on the streets but in the Constituent Assembly of India by the likes of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who arrived at a consensus that religion should not form the basis for it.

In fact, the Preamble to the Constitution started as ‘we, the people of India’ and not in the name of Hindus, Muslims, Christians etc. It was envisaged as a secular democratic republic.

Dr. Raja asked if those who faced religious persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan were to be given Indian citizenship, why were the Tamil people in Sri Lanka remained refugees for nearly three decades.

‘A concern for all’

“CAA is not a question concerning only Muslims but people of all religions,” the CPI leader, asserting that he was indeed a member of the ‘tukde tukde gang’, one who would strive to tear part the BJP and its mentor RSS.

He also accused the BJP of pushing Kashmir into turmoil by abrogating Articles 35-A and 370.

Loukika Rajyanga Parirakshana Vedika convener and member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council K.S. Lakshman Rao, CPI national secretary Amarjit Kaur, CPI (M) national secretariat member V. Srinivasa Rao and CPI State president K. Ramakrishna were among those present.