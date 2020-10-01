Rains worsen condition of roads in Guntur

A stretch in Syamala Nagar of Guntur reflects the condition of roads.

GUNTUR

01 October 2020 23:16 IST

Delay in completion of UGD project compounds woes of pedestrians, motorists

The woes of the people in Guntur may continue at least for some more months. The recent spell of rain worsens the plight of pedestrians and commuters. The residential areas where the Underground Drainage (UGD) works were taken up four and a half years ago, still resemble a cesspool with patches of road in between. The municipal administration draws flak from the people for its ‘apathy’.

The situation has turned worse due to incessant rains for over a month. Even after a visit by the Secretary, Municipal Administration, J. Syamala Rao, there is no improvement in the situation.

The contractor, who has bagged the works for execution of the UGD project, a fully-funded project by the Central government, Shapoorji and Pallonji, has left and there is no clarity on who would be executing the project. While the local MLAs say that the State government has released ₹25 crore to relay roads, there is no clarity on when the works would actually begin. The UGD project, which was launched in January 2017, was itself in a limbo, four years after it was started.

With the condition of roads getting worse, the local public representatives got into the act. MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao rued that his car needed major repairs after the wheels got struck and suspension damaged while returning home at Syamala Nagar. In Vidya Nagar and Vikas Nagar, residents came together to pool up money to carry out repairs.

Road network

The city has a road network of over 1,800 km, and there are some roads maintained by the Roads and Buildings Department. Some of the major roads maintained by the R&B Department are Ponnur Road, Nandivelugu Road, Amaravathi Road, while GMC maintains most of the roads.

The condition of roads is always a cause for concern in the past but what has compounded the problem is the delay in grounding of the Underground Drainage Sewerage scheme. Granted as a one-time financial assistance scheme from the Union Ministry of Urban Development, with a cost of ₹903.82 crore, the UGD scheme is one of the biggest-ever grants to any urban local body in the State. By March 2015, the Centre fulfilled its commitment of allocating ₹540 crore.

The then TDP government finally zeroed in Shapoorji and Pallonji Construction firm, which had already been involved in the construction of Government Interim Complex at Velagapudi. The company has been given the contract in the EPC mode in September 2016 with a timeline to complete the project within 36 months.

Five zone

The works began in January 2017. The city was divided into five zones and it was estimated that pipelines extending to 1,083 km would be required to be laid covering 1,40,000 households. The Public Health Department, which was entrusted with the task of monitoring the project, failed to monitor the project prompting the intervention of the then Collector and Special Officer.

With the deadline ending in August , the UGD works in Guntur still remain in limbo. With just 50% of work getting completed in main components like pipeline, manholes, inspection chambers and road restoration, the project looks far from complete.