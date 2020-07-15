Rains flood many areas in Krishna

Incessant rains inundated many areas in Tiruvuru town of Krishna district on Tuesday. Flood water entered the houses in Rajiv Nagar on the outskirts and the residents were shifted to safer places.

As heavy rain is predicted in the upstream areas, officials sounded alert on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana borders and took measures to prevent human and animal loss.

Rain water entered villages near Tiruvuru bypass road and crops in many areas were submerged. Many colonies were also submerged as downpour continued the last two days.

Transportation between Tiruvuru and Vissannapeta was cut off as Yedullavagu is overflowing on the main road at Mallela village.

A lorry overturned due to the floods on Vissannapeta road.

Police arranged security on both sides of the road to stop traffic as the rivulet was overflowing on the road, said Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.

At Thotamula and Kothapalli villages, Kattaleru Vagu was overflowing on Cheemalapadu road and communication was cut off to some villages in Gampalagudem mandal.

Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said as of now there was no flood threat to the Krishna river and the downstream areas as the inflow and the outflow were below the danger level.

Valluripalem, Royyuru and some other island villages in Thotlavalleru mandal too remained cut off in the district.

Woman rescued

Police rescued an 80-year-old woman, who was trapped in a collapsed house at Gopavaram village in Kaikalur mandal on Monday, the villagers said.

Alert in West Godavari

The district received 807.2 mm rain in the last 24 hours with many mandals reporting good rainfall.

Officials sounded alert and directed the staff of the Panchayat Raj, Revenue and Irrigation to strengthen canal bunds to prevent breaches.

Highest rainfall

Undrajavaram received the highest rainfall of 79.4 mm, followed by Peravali 73.6 mm, Tanuku 58.6, Tadepalligudem 44.4, Jangareddygudem 44.2, Nallajerla 34.2, Nidadavole 33.2, Ungutur 30.8, Chagallu 24.4, Jeelugumilli and Pentapadu 24.2, Pedavegi 23.4, Denduluru 22.6 and T. Narsapuram mandal 20.2 mm.

Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik directed the police to be alert and intensify patrolling along the Godavari bund villages.

“The Station House Officers were instructed to coordinate with the ITDA, Revenue, Village Secretariat, Tribal Welfare, Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj and Irrigation Department officials and take up rescue and rehabilitation operations in the low-lying villages,” the SP said.