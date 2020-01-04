Rain lashes Vijayawada, catches people off guard

We are in the first week of January but on Friday, it felt like July, the rainiest month in Vijayawada.
The untimely downpour that lashed the city on Friday evening caught people off guard.
A short spell of drizzle in the early evening returned as a downpour to batter the city a few hours later. It created puddles in areas like Nirmala Convent Road, Mogulrajpuram, Shiddhartha Public School Road, Chuttugunta, Ranigari Thota and Kanakadurga Varadhi that regularly bear the brunt of rains.
The weather department had predicted rains in Telangana and the coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue for next few days in coastal Andhra Pradesh and the region is expected to witness scattered rainfall.
