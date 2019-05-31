Rain brings respite from sweltering heat

Heavy rain and gusty winds that lashed the city during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday brought down the day and night temperature by several degrees, coming as a relief to not just the citizens but also thousands of people who visited the city to attend the Chief Minister’s swearing-in ceremony.

The maximum temperature registered in the city on Thursday was 38.2 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees lesser than the normal, according to India Meteorological Department.

The night temperature also came down to 22.6 degrees Celsius of minimum temperature which is five degrees lesser than the normal. The city received a rainfall of 20.4 mm which caused the relative humidity to go up in relief to the denizens.

People who visited the swearing in ceremony experienced heat and perspiration as the stadium was jam packed since morning.