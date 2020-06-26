Railway officials order probe into derailment of goods train

VIJAYAWADA

The railways has ordered a probe into the derailment of goods train loaded with fuel of HPCL, on the Ongole-Gudur section in Vijayawada division on Thursday. Five tankers (wagons) of the train derailed on Wednesday night, of which three caught fire and were completely burnt and one tanker was partially damaged.

Vijayawada DRM P. Srinivas said the probe team consisted of officials from safety, track maintenance, mechanical, workshop and other wings.

Compensation

They would inquire whether the accident occurred due to wagon defect, high speed, track problem or any other reason.

The railways will pay compensation to the HPCL. The railway management will follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in the regard, Mr. Srinivas said.

Meanwhile, tracks were restored after 18-hour repair works and trains were resumed.

Officials of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services took extinguished the fire, the DRM added.