Railway officials order probe into derailment of goods train

The railways has ordered a probe into the derailment of goods train loaded with fuel of HPCL, on the Ongole-Gudur section in Vijayawada division on Thursday. Five tankers (wagons) of the train derailed on Wednesday night, of which three caught fire and were completely burnt and one tanker was partially damaged.
Vijayawada DRM P. Srinivas said the probe team consisted of officials from safety, track maintenance, mechanical, workshop and other wings.
Compensation
They would inquire whether the accident occurred due to wagon defect, high speed, track problem or any other reason.
The railways will pay compensation to the HPCL. The railway management will follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in the regard, Mr. Srinivas said.
Meanwhile, tracks were restored after 18-hour repair works and trains were resumed.
Officials of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services took extinguished the fire, the DRM added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath