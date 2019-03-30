Rahul to address meeting in city tomorrow

AICC President Rahul Gandhi will address an election meeting at the Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium in Ajitsingh Nagar on Sunday.

Addressing the media here on Friday, the former Union Minister M.M. Pallam Raju said Mr. Gandhi would announce the Congress party’s commitment to the implementation of the Special Category Status at the election meeting. Party leaders and cadre from the neighbouring districts would attending the meeting, he said.

About the schemes the Congress had announced in its manifesto, Mr. Raju said under the Minimum Insurance Guarantee Scheme each family would get ₹6,000 per month directly to their bank account and at the end of each year the amount would total ₹72,000. This scheme would be implemented under the guidance and supervision of internationally reputed economists, Mr. Raju said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was undermining democratic institutions of the country and even strong governments. In a large democracy like India, governments should function with cooperation and mutual respect. But Mr. Modi was taking credit for all successes and blaming the Opposition for all failures. No Prime Minister stooped to such a level in the past, he said. The Prime Minister was lowering the stature of important institutions such as the Election Commission of India and even the CBI.

Mr. Raju said that Mr. Gandhi would come to the venue of the public meeting directly from the airport. The venue of the public meeting would be taken over by the SPG the previous day itself.