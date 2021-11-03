Vijayawada

Raghuveera Reddy tied to a pillar!

Raghuveera Reddy tied to a pillar at his house at Neelakanthapuram.  

Former president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) N. Raghuveera Reddy, who has kept himself almost aloof from the active politics since the 2019 elections, has been keeping himself busy getting a temple constructed in his native village of Neelakanthapuram.

On Tuesday, he posted on his Facebook profile a photograph of him tied to a pillar in his house. Mr. Reddy’s profile has more than 60,000 followers. “Annoyed that I haven’t spent enough time with her. My granddaughter Samaira tied me up to a pillar and demanded that I should stay at home to play with her,” Mr. Reddy wrote. The Congress leader has a son and a daughter.

Mr. Raghuveera Reddy, in the past two years, was seen in public as a common man or farmer tilling his own land or busy getting the temple constructed Mr. Reddy, along with his wife Sunitha, has been living in Neelakanthapuram, 5 km away from Madakasira since May 2019, and supervising the construction of the temple.

Netizens were quick to appreciate Mr. Reddy’s love for his granddaughter.


