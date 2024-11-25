Raghavulu writes to Chief Minister on Veligonda project

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) wrote to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu urging him to ensure the completion of the Pulasubbayya Veligonda Project at the earliest.

CPI(M) politburo member B.V. Raghavulu, in the letter dated Sunday (November 24, 2024), said that the government was requested to chalk out plans for the completion of the Veligonda project and allocate the necessary funds so that the reservoir can be filled by the next flood season (July 2025).

“A team of experts should be appointed to monitor the progress. To achieve this, the government is requested to complete the compensation payments to the displaced families. Also, the pending work should be completed on the first tunnel so that it can be connected to the headworks and approach channel within six months. The approach channel should be made ready by the flood season,” he said.

Mr. Raghavulu recalled that three Ministers, during their visit to the project site on October 29, stated that the project would be completed in two years.

“Following the announcement, I visited the site on November 12. to understand whether this announcement was made to mislead the public once again or whether it was made with full awareness. I was surprised to see a plaque placed by the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government on March 6, 2024 declaring, ‘Twin Tunnels dedicated to the nation’, despite the project not being completed. It was clear that this was a deceptive act by the YSRCP government, done to mislead the public ahead of the Assembly elections,” he said. “I hope that the announcement made by the Ninisters now does not fall into the same category.”

