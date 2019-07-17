Purushothapatnam lift scheme lacks environmental nod: NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in an order stated that the Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme that pumped water from the Godavari to the Polavaram Left Main Canal in East Godavari district did not have environment clearance (EC), and gave one week’s time to the River Valley and Thermal Sectors Division of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to provide a clarification on the issue.

The principal bench of the NGT, comprising Judicial Members Justice K. Ramakrishnan and S.P. Wangdi and expert member Nagin Nanda, in an order dated July 15 which was released on Tuesday, said the Tribunal was convinced that the project lacked the Environmental Clearance (EC) it required.

The tribunal in the order said, “There can be no doubt that (the) project would require prior Environmental Clearance which has not been obtained in view of which appropriate orders were to follow today but S. Karketta, Director River Valley and Thermal Sectors division of the MoEF, prays for a short time to file an affidavit”.

The NGT gave one week’s time for filing of an affidavit and listed the case for hearing on July 22.