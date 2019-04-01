Punters bet big on poll outcome in A.P.

01 April 2019 23:49 IST

Police depute cyber teams to check political betting

Punters are betting big for the forthcoming elections in the State. Supporters of different parties are allegedly betting huge amounts on their favourite candidates.

With the election authorities busy in making arrangements for the smooth conduct of the polls, betting organisers are busy inviting stakes on the winning chances of the candidates. Huge amounts have been allegedly placed on some segments where prominent candidates are in the fray.

Bets are placed on each candidate, party, segment and the majority. Likewise, betting is being done on the likelihood of BJP’s winning chances.

Like IPL cricket, kabaddi and cockfights, online betting is going on high in the State, the police suspect, and have deputed cyber teams to check political betting.

The police set up teams to check the social media portals, television scrolls, newspapers and bank transactions. But, betting gangs are making big business online and some of them reportedly have links to Mumbai, Chennai and other Indian metro cities and even foreign countries too. Andhra Pradesh was one among the top three States in seizures, with the election authorities and police confiscating about ₹60 crore cash, in the last few days.

Film personaities

As film personalities are in the fray, stakes are going to be high on their winning and losing chances. The bids reportedly begin with minimum ₹500 and the upper limit is over ₹1 lakh.

"Betting during elections is common, and the tradition has been in vogue for the last few decades. Fans will bid high amounts on their favourite leaders and seats. But now, the situation is different with many Apps, smartphones and big notes (₹2,000) coming into the market. The tough fight between the major political parties in State may encourage bettings," said the leader of a political party preferring anonimity.

Many realtors, industrialists, traders, software professionals, political leaders and staunch supporters of some parties and contestants are ready to place bets on their favourite parties and candidates, the leader said.

"There are many die-hard fans for some local and national parties, especially in villages. The craze about politics is witnessed in every nook and corner of the towns, cities and villages, with people debating on the political scenario, campaign and winning chances of the candidates at public places. Even public are talking openly about betting," a first-time voter, K. Sashank, of Gudivada said.

Vigil on transactions

Betting is a crime which we are focussing on during the forthcoming Assembly and Parliament elections. Instructions have been given to keep a vigil on online transactions, said Additional Director-General (Law and Order) A. Ravi Shankar.

"Police have identified the places where cricket and other bettings were conducted earlier. We have asked the cyber cell and the intelligence sleuths to keep a watch on the individuals and gangs, arrested on betting charges earlier," the officer said.