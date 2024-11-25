Protest planned against ‘anti-farmer, anti-worker’ policies of Centre on November 26

The leaders of Kula Vyatireka Porata Sangham (KVPS) have given a call for a protest on November 26 against what they called the Centre’s ‘anti-farmer, anti-worker and anti-people policies’.

In a statement, KVPS State president O. Nallappa and general secretary Andhra Malyadri said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had announced their decision to intensify their agitation in support of their various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP from November 26.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for what they called ‘a prolonged neglect of the farming community and the working class’, they alleged that the Central government, through new Labour Codes, was depriving workers of their rights and adopting policies that favoured the corporate entities.

The Centre had formulated policies under which the public sector units (PSUs) were being handed over to private parties and attempts were being made to do away with the reservation policy, they alleged.

The KVPS leaders appealed to Dalits across the State to stand in solidarity with the protesters and extend support to their cause.