Protest against three capitals at Velampalli’s residence

Activists of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti (APS) laid siege to the Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao’s residence here on Monday in protest against the government’s plan to develop three capital cities in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool. The Minister was away from home at that time. As the large number of protesters shouted anti-government slogans and were in a mood to grill the Minister on his arrival, the police first tried to pacify and then took them into custody.
The members of various civil society organisations told the police that they would like to submit a memorandum to the Minister, but were quelled as tempers ran high and some of them tried to force their way through the security cordon. APS leaders A. Siva Reddy, Gadde Tirupati Rao, Chalasani Ajay Kumar, R.V. Swamy and others took part in the agitation.
