Vijayawada

Promoting COVID-safe behaviour through rice grains

A micro-artist from Sullurpeta in Nellore district creating an artwork on COVID-safe behaviour using rice grains.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The rapid spread of coronavirus infections has prompted a micro-artist to educate people on COVID-appropriate behaviour though his art from.

Chaluvadi Malli Vishnu Vandhana from Sullurpeta has chosen rice grains to spread the message of COVID-safe behaviour advocated by the health authorities.

“The second wave of pandemic has already claimed thousands of lives and infected lakhs across the country. I want to do my bit to educate people on the preacutions that can check the rapid spread of infection,” says Ms. Vishnu Vandhana while showing the rice grains inscribed with the message ‘Mask Must, Gap Best, Sanitizer Correct’. She has arranged the rice grains in a pattern to resemble the map of India.

Strict adherence to the COVID-appropriate behaviour only can protect people from the infection during this testing time, says the micro-artist who had earlier offered 50,116 rice-grains inscribed with Sri Rama for the historic ‘Bhoomi Puja (foundation laying ceremony) for the construction of Sri Rama temple in Ayodhya.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2021 2:04:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/promoting-covid-safe-behaviour-through-rice-grains/article34505192.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY