‘Promote inclusive culture on campuses’

Madhu Ranjan Kumar, Joint Secretary (Admn., Parliament, Coordination, BOAT, CFTIs, NITTTR) has underscored the need to develop inclusive culture on campuses as it would help the overall development of students.

He was addressing the valedictory session of the four-day sports and cultural festival of the School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, INYAN-2020).

Director Minakshi Jain gave certificates to winners of the series of events conducted in the last three years to keep the participants engaged and entertained.

The inter-college meet was participated by around 250 students from SPA Delhi and SPA Bhopal also.

Prize winners

In the sports section, students of SPA-Bhopal lifted the overall trophy with 105 points in their kitty. Students of SPA-Vijayawada won first prize in volleball (Men’s) and football (Men’s). Students of SPA-Delhi clinched first position in basketball (Women’s), volleyball (Women’s), badminton (Women’s) and Table Tennis (both Men’s and Women’s)

Magazine released

Students of SPA- Bhopal bagged first prize in badminton (Men’s), basketball (Men’s), football (Men’s) and cricket (Men’s). SPA-Bhopal also bagged first prize in athletics in both Men’s and Women’s category.

Student magazine Chhaya was also released on the occasion.