Profession of photography will never cease to exist: Speaker

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram distributed awards to the photojournalists, appreciating their contribution to the field and the society, at an award function on Friday.

“The profession of photography will never cease to exist,” said the Speaker who was attending as the chief guest for the ‘Photo Exhibition and India Press Photo Award Function,’ an event jointly conducted by the State Creativity and Culture Commission and the State Photojournalists Association of Andhra Pradesh.

He added that he was happy to give away the awards on the occasion of State Formation Day.

The exhibition was held to commemorate the 140th birth anniversary of German photographer and inventor, Oskar Barnak, who built the ‘Ur-Leica’, the first commercially successful 35mm still-camera . Photographs from myriad themes such as wildlife, sports, environment were put up at the exhibition.

‘A tough job’

The Speaker and other guests walked through the exhibition and appreciated the photos.

Mr. Sitaram expressed his happiness when he looked at the photographs captured by the journalists at the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and extended his gratitude to them.

Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation, Kurasala Kannababu, who recalled his days as a journalist, said that the work of a photojournalist was tougher than that of a reporter. He said he felt honoured to have given out awards to the photojournalists at the function.

Vijayawada Central MLA, Malladi Vishnu appreciated the work of the photojournalists and said that the photojournalists have contributed greatly to the society by taking efforts to capture emotions of the people in a frame.

He further said that the beauty of Vijayawada was accentuated by the work of the photojournalists.

Andhra Pradesh Photography Academy Contest Chairman and General Secretary, T. Srinivasa Reddy, SPAAP president, C.H. Vijaya Bhaskar Rao and photo journalists from various places attended the programme.