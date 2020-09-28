Probe into sexualharassmentcase continues

The one-man commission, headed by retired High Court Judge B. Seshasayana Reddy, on Monday conducted the second phase of inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment of students by an assistant professor, N. Surya Raghavendra, on Adikavi Nannaya University campus here.

In an official release issued by the university on Monday, many students and the accused, Surya Raghavendra, appeared before the commission. Their statements were recorded. The first phase of inquiry was held on September 16.

The university's Executive Council had appointed the commission to probe the alleged sexual harassment case, according to which the girl students of the 2017-19 alleged sexual harassment by Surya Raghavendra of the English Department. The case was registered on October 14, 2019.