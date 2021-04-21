Private hospitals in Guntur told to reserve 50% beds

GUNTUR

21 April 2021 00:10 IST

Action will be taken if the orders are violated, says Collector

District Collector Vivek Yadav has instructed the health and medical authorities to issue notices to private hospitals to reserve 50% of their beds for the district administration under the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act.

Mr. Vivek Yadav on Tuesday convened a meeting on COVID-19 vaccination, hospital management, action measures with the doctors, healthcare administrators.

“The hospitals must ensure that the details of bed occupancy are available online. Bed should be allotted to patients within three hours of calling the 104 ambulance services. We are setting up teams to monitor the healthcare” the Collector instructed officials.

The Collector said the reserved beds in private hospitals will be under the control of the the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO). “Action will be taken against the private hospitals for not reserving their 50% of beds,’’ the Collector said.

Vaccination drive

Mr. Vivek Yadav further said that notices would be issued to the all frontline workers including healthcare professionals who have not been vaccinated yet.

“We will issue show-cause notices to Tahsildars, revenue and municipal personnel who have not got vaccinated,’’ said Mr. Vivek Yadav.

Joint Collector Prasanthi said that focus should be on tracing the primary and secondary contacts of those who have been tested positive for the virus. Efforts are ion to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour.

Joint Collector (Aasara) K. Sridhar Reddy, DMHO J. Yasmin, Commissioner C. Anuradha, DPO Kesava Reddy and other officers took part in the meeting.