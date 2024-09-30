ADVERTISEMENT

Priority to be given for normal devotees during Dasara Festivities

Updated - September 30, 2024 02:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police to impose traffic diversions, special App proposed to provide darshan for VVIPs, says Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police Commissioner S. V. Rajashekar Babu on Monday, explaining about the traffic diversions proposed at various junctions and roads in Vijayawada for Dasara Navarathri Utsavams. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

The NTR Commissionerate Police are planning to launch a special App for providing darshan tickets for VVIPs to avoid any inconvenience to the normal devotees. Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy who visited the temple observed the features of the App.

About 15 lakh devotees are expected to have darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga during Navarathri Utsavams, the police said.

Traffic diversions will be made on M.G. Road (Bandar Road) and Eluru Road and at all major junctions for the convenience of the devotees and to avoid traffic congestion. Instructions have been given to focus on traffic during the Navarathri Utsavams, said Police Commissioner, S.V. Rajashekar Babu.

“The App was designed for VVIPs, in which about 20 categories of people, including Ministers, MPs, MLAs, bureaucrats and other VIPs would be provided direct darshan with a special ticket. Price for the special ticket would be announced soon,” the Police Commissioner said.

“Each category would be allotted limited tickets per day during the Dasara Utsavams, which will be issued by the liaison officers concerned. The VVIP special darshan will prevent unauthorised entries into the queue lines and will not disrupt darshan for normal devotees,” Mr. Rajashekar Babu told The Hindu.

“For the first time we designed the App to provide speedy darshan for the normal devotees who come from far off places to Indrakeeladri. However, the special App proposal is pending with the government,” the Police Commissioner explained.

All the VIPs (except a few VVIPs) shall travel on Kanakadurga flyover, park their vehicles at Punnami Ghat, come up to ‘Om turning’ on the vehicles arranged by the officials and have darshan. The VIPs are requested to cooperate for the police, he said.

“About 800 police have been arranged at the parking lots. Besides, sign boards and public announcement will be given from time to time to guide the devotees on parking places. Devotees can also have information at the ‘Samachara Kendrams,” the Police Commissioner said.

Mula Nakshatram Day

No vehicles will be allowed on Ghat Road on ‘Mula Nakshatram Day’ as there will be heavy rush and the VIPs and other devotees are requested to cooperate, he said.

