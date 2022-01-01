Priests bless Governor on New Year

VIJAYAWADA

01 January 2022 23:51 IST

Harichandan releases calendar brought out by Raj Bhavan

Priests of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam, blessed the Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan, on the occasion of New Year at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

Chairman of the Durga temple Somi Naidu, Secretary, Endowments Department G. Vani Mohan and the temple Executive Officer D. Bhramaramba offered him the prasadam.

Chief Information Commissioner and member of A.P. Information Commission P. Ramesh Kumar, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, Chief Electoral Officer K. Vijayanand, Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata, Director of B.C. Welfare P. Arjun Rao, Chairman A. Sridhar Reddy and general secretary of AP State branch of Indian Red Cross Society A.K. Parida also called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and greeted him.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, Mr. Harichandan released the 2022 calendar brought out by Raj Bhavan, in the presence of the Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia, Joint Secretary A. Shyam Prasad and other officers.