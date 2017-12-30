‘Pranksters giving tough time to police’

Some pranksters are causing severe inconvenience to the police by dialling the emergency response number ‘100.’

In 2017, police received about 14,34,767 calls to ‘Dial 100,’ but only 58,654 were found to be genuine. Over 2.62 lakh calls were made by some mischievous persons and police had taken up investigation of 72,676 calls. The remaining 10,40,845 calls were incomplete.

“On many occasions, police responded to the calls made to ‘Dial 100’ and rescued the persons who were about to commit suicide. We request the public to use ‘Dial 100’ in emergency only,” said City Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang.

“We found a person calling the Police Control Room on the number frequently. Police are trying to ascertain whether the unknown caller is suffering from psychiatric illness. Some times, the caller would speak harshly,” said a constable in the control room.

Response time

Mr. Sawang said the response time in the Vijayawada City Police Commissionerate is six minutes. On some occasions, police reached the spot in less than six minutes, he said.

“We are trying to bring down the response time further,” said the Commissioner and praised the personnel who saved the lives of the persons in distress by swiftly responding to emergency calls.