Prakasam Barrage: First warning issued

The Water Resources Department authorities issued the first flood warning in the river Krishna in Andhra Pradesh on August 6 as the flood discharge is expected to exceed 3.97 lakh cusecs at Prakasam Barrage here.

The authorities cautioned that there was a possibility of further rise in the flood waters reaching the barrage. All the 70 shutters are in clear condition and the flood is being discharged.

The surplus water at the Barrage was 4,33,650 cusecs was being discharged from the barrage. The water released into canals was 11,857 Cusecs. The flood from Pulichintala is expected to rise further.