Post-COVID effects on heart patients discussed at conference in Guntur

March 21, 2022

The speakers, at the 7th State Conference of Cardiological Society of India, also saw the need for an increased awareness on risk factors of cardiac diseases

Cardiologists expressed concern at the rise in cardiac deaths in COVID-recovered people and the lack of awareness among them on the matter, at the 7 th State Conference of Cardiological Society of India in Guntur.

The three-day conference, ending March 20, was attended by doctors from across India and also from other countries. Discussing post-COVID effects on recovered persons, doctors emphasised that regular checkups and daily workouts were important in keeping oneself healthy. They iterated that one should go for D-dimer test after recovering from the infection.

The speakers also saw the need for an increased awareness on risk factors of cardiac diseases, importance of golden hour and early identification of symptoms to reduce mortality in case .

Alumni of Guntur Medical College Krishnam Raju, cardiologists Bhaskar Naidu, Chandrashekar, Satish, Christopher, Raja Shekar and others participated.