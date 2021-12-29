‘Poornahuti’ at Kanaka Durga temple

Kanaka Durga temple priests performing poornahuti at temple yagasala on December 29.

VIJAYAWADA

29 December 2021 13:10 IST

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam priests performed poornahuti at the yagasala near Sivalayam on December 29, marking the end of Bhavani Deeksha.

Amidst chanting of Vedic hymns, the temple priests offered a silk sari, sandalwood pieces, ghee, flowers and fruits to the ‘homam’, and aaseerwachanam (blessings) were given to devotees.

Thousands of Bhavani devotees, after taking a holy dip in the Krishna river, made a beeline for the Kanaka Durga temple from midnight itself and offered special pujas to the Goddess to mark the relinquishment.

A huge homagundam constructed on Arjuna Veedhi was used by the devotees to deposit their Irumudi that they had carried on their head, walking all the way from their homes or chosen destinations. The vicinity of Indrakeeladri reverberated with chants, bhajans and slogans — Bhavani Mata ki jai, Jai Bhavani Jai Jai Bhavani — as Bhavanis thronged the shrine to relinquish their deeksha.

Circumambulation of the Indrakeeladri (giri pradakshina) is mandatory for those who take the deeksha.

About 4.5 lakh devotees thronged the temple this year to relinquish their deeksha. The total turnout is expected to touch 5 lakh by the end of season.

Though the relinquishment concludes with poornahuti, a spillover of devotees will be there on December 30. The devotees, generally, do not prefer to relinquish deeksha on Tuesdays and Fridays. So, there is a possibility that Bhavani devotees are likely to come on January 1 as well. The temple authorities are expecting the rush to continue and are making arrangements accordingly.