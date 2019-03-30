Political parties take the song route into heart of voters

Minutes before the star campaigner for YSR Congress Party, Y.S Sharmila, gets atop the campaign van on a hot and muggy afternoon in Old Guntur, the popular song Raavali Jagan.. Kaavali Jagan, is played through powerful bass speakers prompting the party workers to break into an impromptu jig. The song interspersed with words conveying the "nava ratnalu", the nine poll promises of the YSRCP, sets the tempo for the address.

Times may have changed, but songs still remain a powerful factor setting the tempo for parties as they step up their campaign. Political parties have often roped in popular lyricists and singers to compose songs and use them to connect to masses.

"Raavali Jagan.. Kaavali Jagan," , a slick video spanning 4.46 minutes, made by Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) for the YSRCP, has already garnered 9.9 million hits on YouTube channel. Penned by Suddala Ashok Teja, the song has music composed by Shakthi Kanth Karthick and sung by popular singer Mano.

TDP started it

The Telugu Desam Party is credited with bringing songs into election campaigning. It was the former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, who strode into the hearts of people atop his "Chaitanya Ratham", a refurbished Chevrolet van by belting out Maa Telugu Talliki Mallepoo Danda (lets honour Telugu Talli with a garland), a song which the party used in 1989 and 1991.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu brought out two sensational songs that are played even today. Inspired by the Janmabhoomi programme, the song Taruludamu Randi Manam Janmabhoomiki…. (lets go to our motherland), has been a runaway hit since 1999 and is being played before the speech of star campaigners of the party. Yet another inspirational song which has retained its charm even today is Kadalirandi Telugu Desam Karyakarthalara… a clarion call given to party workers to plunge into the electoral battle, is belted out at every meeting even today.

The TDP had used the two songs till the elections in 2014 and now, many songs have been produced. A song released recently by Mr. Naidu, Nayakuda, Nayakuda, malli neeve ravali (Leader, You should come again...) too has attained popularity.

The Jana Sena Party has also brought out Pada pada, and Raa Sainika.. songs penned by Ramajogayya Sastry and are used widely in its campaigning, which too has garnered 12 million hits on YouTube channel.