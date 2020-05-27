Vijayawada

Police stumble upon huge sand dump in Kadapa

Police officials inspecting the sand dump in Kadapa district.

Seven cases registered during raids, four held

The Special Enforcement Branch which has been actively conducting raids on illegal sand mining and illicit brewing of liquor for the past few days clamped down heavily on the sand mafia in the southern parts of the district. In a huge haul, the SEB team led by Additional Superintendent of Police K. Chakravarthy found a huge sand dump of 560 tonnes under Galiveedu police limits.

They also seized four tractors, 12 tonnes under transportation and registered seven cases apart from arresting four persons.

The dump was found to be owned by Venkatrami Reddy of Pyarampalli. Forty litres of jaggery wash and nine litres of country-made liquor were seized in a mango garden at Pakkerareddypali and Veligallu on Monday.

“Anyone having information about such illicit activities can alert me on 91211 00663 and your details will be kept confidential,” Mr. Chakravarthy said.

On Sunday, that his team had seized 330 litres of jaggery wash, 11 bottles of spurious liquor, 57 tonnes of sand laden in three tippers and three tractors.

