Police sports and games meet gets under way

City police chief inaugurates event

Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata launched the three-day Vijayawada Police Sports and Games Meet-2021 at the city armed reserve grounds on Monday.

Teams of Crime and CMS Zone, East Zone, Traffic Zone, West Zone, CAR and CSW Zone, and CPO Staff will compete in kabbadi, volleyball, tug of war, handball, basketball, throw ball, long jump, high jump, triple jump, shot-put, discus throw, javelin throw, hammer throw, running, and other sports and games.

Mr. Rana said that the meet provides the much-needed respite for the policemen from hectic work. He said the meet would also remind everyone of the need for having a fit body. He said the winners of the unit-level competitions would compete at the State and national-level police sports meets.

Earlier, Mr. Rana also played a few games while inaugurating the competitions.