Police serve notices on city function hall

The city police served notices to the management of Vedika Function Hall, located at Benz Circle, for allegedly providing shelter to leaders of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi JAC, who staged a protest and “created a law and order problem” at the busy junction, on Wednesday.

Opposing decentralisation of the State Capital, leaders of the JAC planned to organise a bus yatra which was prevented as there was no permission from the police.

Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, MLAs and a group of former Ministers and TDP leaders reached Benz Circle in the evening and planned to organise a ‘padayatra’ protesting the police action. Later, they staged a sit-in on the main road bringing traffic toa standstill for about two hours. The Patamata police had served a prior notice to the Vedika Function Hall management on Wednesday morning, not to give shelter to the agitating leaders which might create law and order and traffic problems and cause inconvenience to the public. Ignoring the notice, the function hall, situated near a temple, liquor shop and a petrol bunk, abutting the highway, gave shelter to the agitators, the notice said.

Over to Collector

City Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said a fresh notice was served to the function hall management on Thursday.

“We will write to the Collector to take action against the Vedika Function Hall management as per law for providing shelter to the agitators,” the Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating the “disappearance” the ignition key of the van arranged to shift Mr. Naidu and other TDP leaders from Benz Circle.