Police provide shelter for Manipur students, parents

Four students from Manipur studying in a private school here and their parents were provided shelter by the police in the city as rail and road transportation has been cancelled in wake of coronavirus scare.
The students were studying in Krishnaveni Residential School, Poranki, and the institution declared holidays due to lockdown. A few locals reportedly rounded them up when parents came to pick up their children on Tuesday.
On information, Penamaluru Traffic SI K. Giri Babu and his staff provided security for the students and shifted them to a hotel.
The school management said that few more students of other States were stranded in the hostel as transportation has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
