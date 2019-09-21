Police probe on into ‘sexual harassment’ by college official

The police, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police M. Sattibabu, have launched investigation into the alleged sexual harassment of a student by correspondent of a private nursing college in Machilipatnam.

The police swung into action on Friday after the suspected victim lodged a written complaint, alleging that the college correspondent had been harassing her, seeking sexual favours.

The girl alleged that she was forced to leave the hostel recently unable to bear the alleged harassment by the correspondent, who was allegedly seeking sexual favours from her. The girl alleged that the correspondent used to attend college in an inebriated condition.

Mr. Sattibabu told mediapersons that a case had been registered and the investigation was on. “Last month, a report has been prepared by the Shakthi team about the absence of the woman guards and poor infrastructure facilities in the college and submitted to Collector A.Md. Imtiaz for further action,” he added.