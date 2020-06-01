Police pick up murder suspects

VIJAYAWADA

01 June 2020 21:26 IST

Police probing the group rivalry and the murder case of Thota Sandeep in the city, have reportedly picked up a few suspects involved in the clash.

The Central Zone police handed over the body to family members after conducting post-mortem on Monday. Police arranged bandobust at the victim’s residence and at the Government General Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Investigation officers suspect that area domination, supremacy and land settlements might have led to the clash, in which Sandeep was killed and several others were injured. Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao constituted six teams to crack the case.

Based on the video clips which went viral, police trying to identify the accused.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the Patamata area where the clash occurred on Sunday night and police intensified patrolling.