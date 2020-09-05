Police nab two in separate murder cases

The Prakasam police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with two murders that took place in Korisapadu, and Rajanagaram, near Thallur, recently.
Addressing the media here, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said special teams were sent to Bengaluru, Chennai and Tirupati and call data record(CDR) analysis was done leading to the arrest of one Rajib Ali, a native of Kamrub district in Assam, at the Tirupati bus station by Darsi sub-division police who traced him with the help of IT core team.
The arrest came within four days of the murder taking place. The accused had murdered his friend who chided him for trying to misbehave with the latter’s wife taking advantage of ₹55,000 given to the deceased for keeping in safe custody.
In the second case, police nabbed one Venkateswarlu from a temple choultry at Somavarapadu village, near Thallur. He had gone underground and switched off his mobile phone after murdering a 65-year-old man, Subba Reddy, while he was watching television at his home in Rajanagaram on August 23.
Investigation into the case led to Prakasam police pursuing leads in Bengaluru, where the deceased had business dealings. Police said Venkateswarlu murdered Reddy suspecting that the latter was hatching a plan to kill him in connection with a murder attempt made on the Reddy’s friend in the year 2017.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath