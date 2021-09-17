Police, Maoists exchange fire in AOB

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 September 2021 00:39 IST

An exchange of fire took place between security forces of Odisha and the banned CPI (Maoist) near Kumikhari and Badli Pahad reserve forest area under Boipariguda police station limits on the Koraput-Malkangiri border in Odisha on Thursday.

There were no casualties on either side. But the security forces recovered at least one 303 Lee Enfield rifle, some ammunition, Maoist literature, uniforms, medicines, 11 kit bags, a few knives, four detonators, two hand-held VHF sets, one portable welding machine and a few other things from the site.

The operation was undertaken based on specific intelligence inputs on the movement of armed Maoist cadres. The operation involved personnel from SOG, DVF and BSF.

It may be recalled that on Tuesday Dubashi Shankar alias Mahender was arrested somewhere close to that area and Sonal Madvi alias Kiran had surrendered in Koraput.

In April, Muttannagari Jalandhar Reddy alias Krishna, a SZCM surrendered, followed by the surrender of Chikkudu Chinna Rao alias Sudheer, a divisional committee member, in August. Six Maoists including top leaders Ranadev, Ashok and Nachike, and three women cadres were killed at Teegalametta on June 16.