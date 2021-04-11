Police launch ‘no mask, no entry to road’ drive in Krishna district

Police personnel and government officials taking out an awareness rally in Machilipatnam on Sunday.

MACHILIPATNAM

11 April 2021 23:48 IST

12,000 cases booked against violators in 10 days

In an attempt to check the spurt in coronavirus cases, the police have launched a ‘no mask, no entry to road’ programme in Krishna district and are imposing penalty on the violators, apart from educating people on the COVID appropriate behaviour.

“Special drives were undertaken in Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Nandigama, Avanigadda and Nuzvid divisions and cases were booked against those who were venturing out wearing masks. As many as 12,000 such cases have been booked in just 10 days and penalty of ₹8.46 lakh have been imposed on the violator,” said Krishna Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu and appealed to the people to adhere to all the COVID protocols. Meanwhile, a massive awareness drive has been launched in the district and the police personnel are appealing to the public to wear mask, use sanitisers and maintain social distance.

Advertising

Advertising

The police, in association with the revenue and health departments, educational institutions and NGOs, took out a rally in Machilipatnam on Sunday. Carrying placards, the participants shouted slogans urging the people to take all precautions to keep the virus at bay.

Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao visited several villages in Krishna district. He took part in a special drive at Chandarlapadu village and distributed masks to the villagers. DSPs B. Srinivasulu and G. Nageswar Reddy and other officers participated in the programme. Additional SP Mallika Garg appealed to the people to celebrate festivals in strict adherence to the COVID protocols and try to postpone journeys, if not urgent.

Avoid journeys, people told

“We appeal to the people not to venture out without wearing masks,” said Ms. Mallika. Earlier, the SP, along with Additional SPs Satyanarayana and Ms. Mallika, RDO Khaja Vali and DSP Masoom Basha organised an awareness rally. Students, employees of various government departments and NGO representatives participated in the drive.