Police grill Ramesh Hospitals staff, doctors

Collector cancels permission to the hospital to admit COVID patients

The police team probing the fire accident in the Ramesh Hospitals COVID-19 care centre at Hotel Swarna Palace have questioned the hospital’s administrative staff and doctors on running such centres with poor safety and infrastructure.

The police on Friday summoned Dr. Mamata, chief operating officer of Ramesh Hospitals, and grilled her for about five hours.

The police were understood to have questioned Dr. Mamata over running the “unauthorised” COVID care centres, admission of patients, collection of exorbitant fee, lack of safety and medical facilities, and absence of hospital management for the last few days.

The hospital’s managing director, P. Ramesh Babu, has absconded one day after the tragedy, and eight police teams are searching for him and the hotel staff.

Ten patients died and 20 others suffered burns in the blaze that occurred at 4.45 a.m. in the COVID care centre on August 9. The Police, Revenue, Fire Services and Medical and Health personnel are investigating the case separately.

Meanwhile, Krishna district Collector A.Md. Imtiz issued orders cancelling permission to the hospital to admit COVID-19 patients. The hospital management was directed not to admit any COVID patient until further orders.

‘Rules violated’

The investigation authorities observed that the Ramesh Hospitals was allegedly running COVID care centres without obtaining permission from the government at the M5 Hotel and Metropolitan Hotel.

The hospital management reportedly violated Rule (9) of A.P. Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments Registration and Regulation Rules, and collected exorbitant fee from the patients.

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department served notices on the hospital management to respond to the charges by appearing either before the DMHO office in Machilipatnam, or the camp office in Vijayawada, on August 30.

“The hospital MD can authorise a person or legal practitioner to be present before the DMHO and inform in writing at least six days before the hearing. It is imperative that the certificate of registration should be surrendered before, or on the date of hearing,” the DMHO said in the notice.