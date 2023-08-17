ADVERTISEMENT

Police foil kidnap bid, 4-member gang taken into custody

August 17, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Accused were victims in a job racket and had earlier paid money to the man they kidnapped as he had promised them jobs in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

The Hindu Bureau

The West Zone police foiled a kidnap bid at the busy Ibrahimpatnam Circle on Thursday. Police took four persons into custody and seized a car used for the offence.

The accused thrashed the victim, Kotagiri Dileep, and tried to bundle him into a car. Public who observed the incident alerted the police.

According to sources, Dileep, a native of Vinagadapa village, Gampalagudem mandal in NTR District, reportedly took money from unemployed youth promising to offer jobs in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The victim, Dileep, reportedly collected about ₹60 lakh from 34 persons assuring them jobs. But, he could not provide employment for them and disappeared. When Dileep was seen at the junction, the accused attacked him,” said West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), K. Hanumantha Rao.

The accused were taken into custody in the kidnap case. Police will book cases against both parties. Investigation is under progress, the ACP said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US