Police foil kidnap bid, 4-member gang taken into custody

Accused were victims in a job racket and had earlier paid money to the man they kidnapped as he had promised them jobs in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

August 17, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The West Zone police foiled a kidnap bid at the busy Ibrahimpatnam Circle on Thursday. Police took four persons into custody and seized a car used for the offence.

The accused thrashed the victim, Kotagiri Dileep, and tried to bundle him into a car. Public who observed the incident alerted the police.

According to sources, Dileep, a native of Vinagadapa village, Gampalagudem mandal in NTR District, reportedly took money from unemployed youth promising to offer jobs in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

“The victim, Dileep, reportedly collected about ₹60 lakh from 34 persons assuring them jobs. But, he could not provide employment for them and disappeared. When Dileep was seen at the junction, the accused attacked him,” said West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), K. Hanumantha Rao.

The accused were taken into custody in the kidnap case. Police will book cases against both parties. Investigation is under progress, the ACP said.

