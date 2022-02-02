Police deploy forces to prevent ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ programme

VIJAYAWADA

Notices served to association leaders, pickets arranged

To prevent ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ proposed by PRC Sadhana Samithi on February 3, police deployed additional forces to stop the employees from attending the programme.

Leaders of various employees’ associations gave ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ call, in which thousands of employees are expected to participate. They applied for police permission, which was rejected.

Police arranged pickets on the Highways and at the bus stands and railway stations to stop the employees of various Departments, who are proceeding to Vijayawada to attend the programme on Thursday.

Additional forces have been deployed on all the roads leading to Vijayawada and police were checking the vehicles coming to Vijayawada and the neighbouring places on Wednesday.

“Police arranged security on BRTS Road and vigil has been stepped up with drones and Surveillance Cameras,” Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal has said that there is no permission for ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ and asked the employees to come to Vijayawada, in the wake of the pandemic.

“Stern action would be taken against those who violate the COVID-19 norms and violate Section 144 and Section 30 of Police Act,” Mr. Siddharth warned.

Meanwhile, police served notices to the leaders of various employees’ association and asked them not to participate in ‘Chalo Vijayawada’, for which the police denied permission.

Notices have been served to the government employees in West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and other districts, and the staff were being prevented from attending ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ from different places.