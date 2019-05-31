Police breathe easy, ceremony goes incident-free

Police officials heaved a sigh of relief with the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy passing off without any incident in the city on Thursday.

The Guntur police too made elaborate security arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the programme on the banks of Krishna River.

Top police officials visited IGMC, the venue, several times and reviewed security, crowd management and the arrangements for the VVIPs, VIPs, party cadre, officers and the general public.

Police, Revenue, Protocol and officers from other departments spent day and night at IGMC planning for smooth conduct of the event with due emphasis on traffic management and preventing any other untoward incident. “We expected that the crowd would be in some lakhs, and arranged LED screens at 14 places, which worked out well. At some places, public argued with the police, when the latter were stopped at different points, but were pacified later,” a police officer said.

As there was a sudden rain just a few hours before the swearing-in ceremony, weather changed and there was not much heat in the city, which helped the organisers. “Keeping the summer heat and temperatures in view, we made huge arrangements for distribution of water and butter milk sachets, erected tents at many places. As the weather was conducive, there were no sunstroke incidents,” another officer said.