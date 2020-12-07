Vijayawada

Polavaram site for installation of YSR statue inspected

A.P. Green and Beautification Corporation officials visiting the Polavaram project site at G. Hill, on Sunday.  

The officials of the Andhra Pradesh Green and Beautification Corporation and Polavaram Project Authorities on Sunday visited G. Hill in connection with the proposed installation a statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekara Reddy at the project site.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during the winter session of the Assembly announced that a 100-foot tall statue of Dr. Rajashekara Reddy would be installed and it would be unveiled during the inaugural function of the Polavaram project.

A.P. Green and Beautification Corporation Managing Director N. Chandrashekar Reddy, A.P. Architecture (Technical) General Manager D. Balaram Reddy, Divisional Engineer (Irrigation) Balakrishna, and technical staff visited G. Hill area.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2020 7:35:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/polavaram-site-for-installation-of-ysr-statue-inspected/article33267236.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY