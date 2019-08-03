Vijayawada

Polavaram cost likely to go up: Union Minister

Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the cost of the Polavaram project is likely to go up over the years as the State government has cancelled the tender.

Mr. Shekhawat made these remarks while responding to the debate on the Dam Safety Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

He also made it clear that there would be no interference on the part of the Centre or Central Water Commission officials.

