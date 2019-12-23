Poetry should usher in social harmony: Sitakant Mahapatra

Poetry should aim at ushering in social harmony, said former IAS officer and recipient of Jnanpeeth Award Sitakant Mahapatra.

Addressing the valedictory session of a two-day international poetry meet in the city organised by the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati on Sunday, Mr. Mahapatra, a renowned Odia poet, said ancient poets were driven by the thought of ushering in peace and harmony in the society through their work. He said poetry was a powerful tool to stimulate equanimity among world citizens.

Recipient of the Kendra Sangeetha Natak Akademy Award D. Vizai Bhaskar said a poet’s work should reflect the existing problems in the society.

Chairman of the Gujarat Sahitya Akademy Vishnu Pandya, said should poets raise pertinent questions in society which may make certain sections uncomfortable.

CCVA’s CEO E. Sivanagi Reddy thanked the participants of the meet, who came from across the country and a few from abroad.

Chairman of the Malaxmi Group and CCVA Y. Harishchandra Prasad explained to the participants about the various activities of the Centre to promote Andhra culture and heritage. CCVA’s literary advisor Padmaja Iyenger was felicitated on the occasion.