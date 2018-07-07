Plumbing the depths of misery

The sight of pedestrains wading through knee-deep waters at the railway under pass near Nehru Nagar is a common sight during monsoon. | Photo Credit: T_VIJAYA_KUMAR

They were not low-lying areas in the city, but the upmarket residential colonies in Lakshmipuram, Chandramouli Nagar and Vidya Nagar which witnessed unusual scenes during 2012-2014. After a cloudburst which lasted just two hours, pedestrians and commuters were seen wading through knee-deep water. As the swirling waters brought stench, pieces of garbage, people targeted their ire at the Guntur Municipal Corporation. Water-logging led to rapid spread of infections such as viral fevers and diarrhoea.

For years, monsoon has been bringing misery to people living in low-lying areas in the city. One got used to the familiar sight of commuters manoeuvring through knee-deep water under the railway track at Nehru Nagar. Extension colonies such as Konda Venkatappaiah colony, Nara Chandrababu Naidu Colony, have been the worst hit with puddles of water on the main roads.

The corporation has been drawing flak for not undertaking periodic de-silting of major drains before monsoon. Adding to the woes of people, illegal encroachments have come up on the drains putting pressure on the existing network of open and storm water drainage system.

“The delay in execution of underground drainage works has been causing misery to people. But many people lack civic sense and just dump the litter in the open drains. Unless people realise the hazards of throwing litter in the drain and cooperate with the municipal staff, things would not improve,’’ says Centre for Economic and Social Studies coordinator LSN Prasad.

Action plan

Areas in Brodiepet 2nd lane, R. Agraharam and A.T. Agraharam, Anandpet, Nallacheruvu, Nehru Nagar and Vengala Rao Nagar continue to witness water-logging during monsoon. Residential colonies in Syamala Nagar too witness inundation.

For many years, the GMC has slept on the issue until it had taken up a major exercise of desilting all major drains. GMC has taken up major works relating to de-silting of major outfall drains of drain network of 2,560 km, including primary, secondary and terrestrial drains.

“The GMC has begun monsoon action plan and has identified 109 works relating to desilting of major outfall drains and works taken up with ₹.3.03 crore are nearing completion. De-silting of 92.93 km of major/medium outfall drains and 91.80 km of medium drains is under way. We have also identified encroachments on Ponnur Road, Budampadu and began clearing them. For instance, a rice mill has been constructed on the open drain on Ponnur Road and it is being removed. Our efforts are giving results and no inundation was seen during the last two weeks,’’ Municipal Commissioner Srikesh told The Hindu.