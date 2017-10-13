Plea to scrap jumbling system in Inter practical exams

Members of the Affiliated Private Junior College Managements’ Association (APJMA) have urged the government to withdraw the jumbling system in practical examinations for Intermediate students.

“We have urged HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao to do away with the system as it is causing problems for the students,” said association’s president M.S.R. Anjaneyulu, at a press conference here on Thursday.

In all, 1,300 colleges across Andhra Pradesh are part of the association.

“Most of the students failed to perform well in the practical examinations last year as most of the examination centres had been set up in the government colleges that lacked proper instruments needed to conduct experiments,” he said.

Mr. Anjaneyulu said the government should improve the infrastructure in these colleges and, till such time, allow junior colleges to conduct practical examinations in their own institutions.

“Jumbling is not there even in Telangana,” he pointed out.

Biometric attendance

Mr. Anjaneyulu said the rule that colleges must obtain a fire safety certificate from the Fire Department every year was proving to be cumbersome.

Instead, the peirod could be extended to five years, he suggested.

Welcoming the move to introduce biometric attendance system in educational institutions, he said the computer servers were, however, slow.

Association general secretary V.V. Prasad, vice-presidents – S. Chandrasekhar and R.S.K.S. Kishore, and finance secretary J. Ramanaji were present.