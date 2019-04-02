Plea of a loyal soldier

02 April 2019 22:42 IST

Former Kurnool Mayor Bangi Anantaiah made an emotional appeal to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu requesting a position for the loyalty he has shown to the TDP. An emotional Mr. Anantaiah, addressing a press conference on Tuesday at his residence here, said: "I have sold off all my properties for the party. Even the house I am living in right now is sold, and I have permission from the new owner to stay in the house till August." He said that he was with the party since 1985, and after Mr. Naidu took over the reins in 1996, he had not received any position in the party. "I tried to meet the Chief Minister and camped in Amaravati for 10 days. But, he did not even give me an appointment," said the Mayor.

Advertising

Advertising