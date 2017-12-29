Playing with fire proves costly

A mischievous act of a boy playing with matchsticks caused a huge fire in his home in Ajith Singh Nagar on Thursday.
The incident triggered panic in the area as thick smoke billowed out of the house.
The Fire Department’s control room received a call at around 12.30 p.m. complaining of fire originating from an air cooler in the house of one Vijaya Raju near Luna Centre of Ajith Singh Nagar.
Fire tenders rushed to the spot and the fire was brought down by the personnel in half an hour.
Fire officials said that the mishap occurred due to a live matchstick which was unknowingly left on the furniture in the house by the boy. He was alone at the house when the incident occurred. Neighbours alerted his parents and rescued the boy. The boy sustained minor burns on the face, chest and hands.
Furniture and home appliances in the house were completely damaged.
