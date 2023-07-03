Plastic bags continue to dot Vijayawada despite ban

July 03, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Plastic carry bags, which pose a threat to the environment due to indiscriminate disposal, continue to dot Vijayawada even as a ban on their sale is in force for around a year now.

A look into the enforcement of the ban on the single-use plastics in the city on the occasion of ‘International Plastic Bag Free Day’ observed on July 3 every year reveals that the measure has yielded only little success.

Traders continue to stock plastic carry bags, disposable tumblers and similar non-biodegradable items, with vendors also continuing to provide them to their customers on demand.

“We have stopped giving takeaways in plastic bags following orders from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). However, customers come empty-handed and demand for a bag for the takeaways. We manage with old plastic covers when necessary,” said Manoj, who runs a tiffin point at Moghalrajpuram.

Vendors and hawkers at Rythu Bazaars, fruit markets, food stalls and other public areas are using plastic bags unabated as they are unable to afford bags made of alternative material.

“We have formed four teams comprising Mahila Police at Secretariats, Revenue, Municipal and Pollution Control Board officials. Each team conducts at least two raids per week,” said VMC Chief Medical Officer of Health P. Ratnavali. “The teams focus on the godowns that stock up on single-use plastics. Fines are being imposed on the violators,” Dr. Ratnavali said.

VMC has resumed enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics such as carry bags, cups, spoons, straws, bottles and similar items, as notified by the State government, from July, and the same was notified at the city-level in January this year.